House catches fire after electricity reconnected
A Johannesburg businessman’s house spontaneously caught fire minutes after City Power contractors reconnected his electricity on Wednesday.
Ryan Vaughn’s power to his Bryanston home was disconnected “without warning” last Thursday after he disputed a bill of R8‚000 he received for July.
But only five minutes after contractors reconnected his power a fire broke out in his bedroom.
City Power spokesperson Virgil James said they were aware of the incident.
“An investigation is under way to determine the cause‚ whether there was an illegal connection or a short. To avoid speculation‚ we have to wait for an outcome‚” said James.
Vaughn is currently in hospital being treated for smoke inhalation after he ran back into his house to try to save his Yorkshire terrier which was still upstairs. He could not get to the dog because the flames were too intense.
“Two minutes after the contractors left‚ I went into the house‚ put the trip switches up and it tripped immediately. I put it back up again and it tripped immediately‚” said Vaughn
He said that his domestic worker then started shouting that there was a fire in the main bedroom which spread rapidly.
Eyewitnesses said his thatch house‚ from which he runs his model agency Figures Models‚ burnt down in ten minutes along with two cars standing in the driveway.
“City of Johannesburg arrived last week Thursday without warning and disconnected us for short payment. We were in the process of querying a very high bill for last month‚” said Vaughn.
He said that he found out he was also R2‚030 in arrears but paid the bills on Friday‚ a day after his power was cut.
The contractors only reconnected him on Wednesday morning.
His neighbour‚ Michael Smuts‚ said that he had a similar incident after the City installed a “smart meter” on their municipal box in 2014.
“Sparks started flying [from] everywhere‚ power supplies melted and my Hi-Fi system went‚ geyser wires melted‚ and then I could smell burning so I went into the ceiling and some of the wires had caught alight‚” said Smuts.
“I got an electrician in‚ who said he’s not allowed to work on the council side of the power‚ but he looked and he said they never connected the neutral wire‚” said Smuts.
