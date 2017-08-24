House catches fire after electricity reconnected

A Johannesburg businessman’s house spontaneously caught fire minutes after City Power contractors reconnected his electricity on Wednesday.

Ryan Vaughn’s power to his Bryanston home was disconnected “without warning” last Thursday after he disputed a bill of R8‚000 he received for July.

But only five minutes after contractors reconnected his power a fire broke out in his bedroom.

City Power spokesperson Virgil James said they were aware of the incident.

“An investigation is under way to determine the cause‚ whether there was an illegal connection or a short. To avoid speculation‚ we have to wait for an outcome‚” said James.

Vaughn is currently in hospital being treated for smoke inhalation after he ran back into his house to try to save his Yorkshire terrier which was still upstairs. He could not get to the dog because the flames were too intense.