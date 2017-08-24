IN PICTURES | Mischievous elephant gang relocated to unfenced paradise
Charles, the resident bull elephant at Dinokeng Game Reserve in Hammanskraal, northern Gauteng, made headlines nationally after sticking it to humanity and breaking down the wall to meander towards the neighbouring populated areas with his squad.
Elephants, Rhino and People (ERP), employed to monitor the problematic elephants, sprang into action and walked the herd back. But that was only the start for Charles the rebel and his gang of breakout artists, Tiny Tim, Hot Stuff and Lumpy.
Once an elephant learns to break down fences its a downward slope and they are likely to continue their reign of delinquency.
Some of the fed-up communities inside the reserve called for the culling of the bulls but ERP director of operations Dereck Milburn saved the day.
The elephants’ relocation won’t be a “long walk to freedom” but a 36 - hour, 1,250km journey by road to Zinave National Park in Mozambique where they will enjoy 400,000 hectares of unfenced freedom.
