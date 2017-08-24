Mandela’s statue should not face that of ‘coloniser’ King Edward VII‚ says ANC

Nelson Mandela will reside forever on the balcony of Cape Town's city hall.

On Thursday council gave the green light for the Western Cape government to install the statue of the icon as part of its National Liberation Heritage Route documenting the country's liberation struggle history.

It will be erected on the same spot where Mandela addressed thousands of South Africans for the first time after he was released from prison in 1990.

But the motion to have the statue installed did not go without drama at the full council sitting.

ANC leader in council Xolani Sotashe had a go at the DA saying the party consisted of “white bosses and black stooges” - a quote by the late Madiba.

He later called for the head of the King Edward VII statue located on the Grand Parade facing the City Hall.

“They [Mandela and King Edward VII] represent two different histories in the world. Madiba is a champion of the human cause [and] the fellow that is there now came from Europe ...we are asking politely so: take that man back to Europe in London. Surely there is enough space there for that statue to be preserved‚” said Sotashe.

He said the history of South Africa was that the oppressor had lived with the oppressed.

“It can’t be correct madam mayor that Madiba ...during his lifetime he fought‚ and even in his grave he is still facing the colonizer. It can’t be‚” he added.

Two parties - Democratic Independence and the Freedom Front Plus - did not support the installation of the statue‚ arguing that the money could be used somewhere else and that the majority of the comments during the public participation period were not in support of it.

DI councillor Anwar Adams said the installation of the statue was far from progressive as the DA-led council had continually covered its non-delivery by boasting of investments that never reach the needy.

“The initial cost of the statue will be R3.5-million and ever increasing annual maintenance costs will be covered by the ratepayers’ coffers‚” he said.

But Mayco member for transport and urban development Brett Herron slammed the FF+ and the DI‚ calling them one member parties.

“It is really sad that we have two one-person parties who can come to this council and bring narrow minded self interest that seeks to divide us around Madiba. Madiba is the one leader that this country has ...that unifies our country‚” said Herron.

He said he understood the FF+ as it has always been consistent but the DI were only elected to the council because their name was next to that of the DA and had also used similar colours.