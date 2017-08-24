TimesLIVE has sent a legal letter demanding that Gupta ally‚ Mzwanele Manyi‚ provide information on who the shareholders in his company Lodidox are.

Lodidox this week bought the Gupta's newspaper and television station for R450-million with money loaned to him by the Guptas for the deal.

It is law‚ according to Section 26 of the Companies Act‚ that the names of shareholders in a private company must be provided when requested.

If the company director fails to give such information after any reasonable request‚ they are breaking the law and they can be criminally charged. When he received the lawyer's letter on Wednesday‚ Manyi tweeted that he was being harassed because he was black.

"Guilty until proven innocent? @TimesLIVE #HarrasmentOfBlacks". [sic]

Manyi has 14 days to provide it or face criminal charges.