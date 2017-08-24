South Africa

Manyi furious over TimesLIVE request to reveal shareholders

24 August 2017 - 12:05 By Katharine Child
Jimmy Manyi's Lodidox, bought the Gupta's newspaper and television station for R450-million.
Image: James Oatway / Sunday Times

TimesLIVE has sent a legal letter demanding that Gupta ally‚ Mzwanele Manyi‚ provide information on who the shareholders in his company Lodidox are.

Lodidox this week bought the Gupta's newspaper and television station for R450-million with money loaned to him by the Guptas for the deal.

It is law‚ according to Section 26 of the Companies Act‚ that the names of shareholders in a private company must be provided when requested.

If the company director fails to give such information after any reasonable request‚ they are breaking the law and they can be criminally charged. When he received the lawyer's letter on Wednesday‚ Manyi tweeted that he was being harassed because he was black.

"Guilty until proven innocent? @TimesLIVE #HarrasmentOfBlacks". [sic]

Manyi has 14 days to provide it or face criminal charges.

Bosso‏ @musdef15 called Times Media idiots: "Who the hell do these idiots think they are?".

But Kasi Ricardian told Manyi on twitter to: "comply with the law".

The letter explains the Supreme Court of Appeal last year ruled that denying information about who shareholders are goes against the Companies Act.

In the precedent setting case reporter‚ Julius Cobbett working for Moneyweb asked for information from the Sharemax group of companies in 2013 as to who its shareholders were. He was investigating a controversial property investment scheme linked to Sharemax companies.

Sharemax refused to provide the information and instead demanded an explanation for Moneyweb's motives. Three years later after failing to produce the information - the case was heard at the Supreme Court of Appeal and it found that information on shareholders must be made available and Moneyweb's motives for wanting it were irrelevant.

