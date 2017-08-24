One of President Jacob Zuma’s former bodyguards has been appointed acting head of crime intelligence following the axing of Major General Pat Mokushane earlier this week.

On Wednesday‚ the South African Police Service (SAPS) issued a statement announcing that Major General King Bhoyi Ngcobo has been appointed acting divisional commissioner of the crime intelligence division‚ with immediate effect.

Mokushane was in the position for a little more than two months before acting police commissioner‚ Lieutenant General Lesetja Mothiba‚ removed him this week.

In a letter sent to the police’s top brass‚ Mothiba said he would oversee crime intelligence himself after Mokushane’s removal.