Passengers flung off rolling truck in Johannesburg

24 August 2017 - 10:10 By Timeslive
Passengers were flung off a rolling truck in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Image: ER24

Rescuers found the small truck parked upright on a grass island early on Thursday while passengers lay scattered around the wreckage.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that 25 people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Two patients lay trapped inside the cab of the small truck‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

“Rescue services had to use specialized equipment to free the two men from the vehicle. Once freed‚ paramedics treated the patients and thereafter transported them to various hospitals in the area for further treatment.”

