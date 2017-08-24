Shootout forces Sophiatown Magistrate court staff to flee

An employee at the Sophiatown Magistrate's Court has described how court staff fled following a shootout on the court premises on Thursday morning.

The employee‚ who asked not to be named‚ said she had just entered the court building when she heard about nine shots.

"We all ran away. Even the security guards ran away‚" she said.

"The police officers inside the court ran out to go see what was happening‚" she said.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Jerbus de Bruyn confirmed that one person had been shot in the stomach and the foot.