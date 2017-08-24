Shootout forces Sophiatown Magistrate court staff to flee
An employee at the Sophiatown Magistrate's Court has described how court staff fled following a shootout on the court premises on Thursday morning.
The employee‚ who asked not to be named‚ said she had just entered the court building when she heard about nine shots.
"We all ran away. Even the security guards ran away‚" she said.
"The police officers inside the court ran out to go see what was happening‚" she said.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Jerbus de Bruyn confirmed that one person had been shot in the stomach and the foot.
"We don't know yet if he was meant to testify or what the motive for the shooting was‚" De Bruyn said.
"The police arrested one man and confiscated a stolen firearm. We are still busy with the investigation‚" he said.
The female employee who has worked at the Sophiatown Magistrate's Court for 13 years said she had never before witnessed a shootout like this.
"This is the first time we've seen something like this. Usually there are people who escape‚ but there has never been a shootout‚" she said.
"We were all very scared and feared for our safety‚" the woman said‚ adding that the bullet could have struck anyone.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP