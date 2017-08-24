Three-month-old awaits heart transplant

Three-month-old Zoe Naidu needs a heart.

But the Johannesburg infant is not yet on the list of children awaiting a lifesaving organ.

A heart transplant has never been performed on an infant in South Africa‚ largely due to the "non-existent" pool of donors.

Zoe was four days old when she was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome‚ a rare congenital defect in which the left side of the organ is severely underdeveloped.

"Our lives as we knew it changed forever. Usually parents are offered three options - compassionate care to let the baby pass away naturally‚ a three-stage open heart operation process and the last option is a heart transplant‚" her mother Ramona Naidu said.

Zoe had her first open heart surgery at eight days old. Three weeks ago the Naidus were informed that Zoe is in acute cardiac failure.

"Cardiac failure doesn’t kill you but it affects all your organs very badly. The doctors say they don’t see her living very long and‚ if she does‚ she won’t live a normal life. They say she is at risk of having brain-functioning disabilities as well‚" Naidu said.