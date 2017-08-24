University boffins slash school's water use by two-thirds

A primary school has cut its water use by two-thirds with the help of a device developed at Stellenbosch University.

Stellenbosch Primary is using 11 kilolitres a day‚ down from 35kl before it became one of five schools piloting a smart meter made in the university’s electrical and electronic engineering department.

The school's water bill saving is equivalent to the salaries of two junior teachers.

The meter transmits consumption information to an internet app‚ and notifications of unexpected events are sent by SMS and email.