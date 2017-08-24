More resources would help reduce the number of new-born deaths at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital‚ where approximately 1‚900 babies are delivered a month in Johannesburg.

That is the view of DA MPL Jack Bloom‚ who visited the neonatal and maternity departments of the Johannesburg hospital with MPL Dr Neil Campbell on Wednesday.

“My view is that it is a disgrace that the maternity and neonatal units at this hospital have not been renovated and expanded despite many announcements about this over many years‚” he said in a statement on Thursday.

“The corridors and cubicles are dingy‚ which is not pleasant for staff and patients. Staff do their best under the circumstances. They have a good spirit and do what they can under adverse conditions. They are distressed when they get blamed for things that are out of their control.”

The hospital should ideally deliver no more than 1‚400 babies a month‚ he said.