Henri van Breda has been the main character in a theatrical courtroom drama that has now played out for some 35 days.

With a tiny silver aeroplane on his lapel‚ he has sat silently in the dock – constantly twirling his ring like a fidget spinner – listening to others stretching and shrinking the details of that bloody night in January 2015.

That was the night his parents and brother were brutally hacked to death with an axe and his was sister left for dead but miraculously survived.

Now‚ the pieces of the puzzle have almost come together – for the state‚ anyway.

There is just one piece missing‚ but it’s a crucial one.

Captain Marius Joubert‚ a blood spatter expert from SAPS‚ will testify on September 11 after calling in sick these past two weeks.

The trial in the Western Cape High Court has seen some intriguing highlights‚ with ordinary folk‚ family‚ friends‚ experts‚ security personnel‚ paramedics‚ and top-notch scientists all having their say.