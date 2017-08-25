South Africa

BREAKING: Coffin assault accused found guilty

25 August 2017 - 14:23 By TimesLIVE
Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen during their appearance at the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court for charges of assault and attempted murder of Victor Mlotshwa on June 26, 2017.
Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen during their appearance at the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court for charges of assault and attempted murder of Victor Mlotshwa on June 26, 2017.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier

The two men who abducted Victor Mlotshwa and forced him into a coffin have been found guilty of attempted murder‚ assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and kidnapping.

Judge Sheila Mphahlele gave her judgment in the high court in Middelburg on Frdiay.

Theo Martins Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen faced charges of attempted murder‚ two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm relating to separate incidents‚ kidnapping‚ intimidation‚ unlawful possession of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice.

The two were found not guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm‚ because there was not sufficient evidence that they had a gun in their possession at the time Mlotshwa was kidnapped.

The pair took a video of Mlotshwa being forced into a coffin‚ which sparked national outrage when it hit social media. The video was admitted as evidence by the court during the bail application of the two.

Magistrate Jongilizwe Dumehleli‚ during the bail proceedings‚ said that the attack was clearly motivated by racism.The pair said in court affidavits that Mlotshwa was stealing copper cables‚ a claim the magistrate said was less than convincing.

"None of the applicants explained what happened to the copper cables. They also knew where the police station is. They never brought the copper cables to the police station for safe custody‚" Dumehleli said.

The men both pleaded not guilty on all charges.

In their plea explanations‚ read out to a packed court‚ the men claimed they had caught Mlotshwa trespassing on their employers farm.

"Mlotshwa was in possession of suspected property‚ ie copper cables‚" they said.

The men also claimed Mlotshwa had threatened to kill them and their families.

"He told us he would burn the mealie crops and kill us and our wives and children‚" the men said.

The men said the incident took place on September 7 last year and not on August 17‚ as the state had indicated to the court.

They threatened to put a snake in the coffin and pour petrol on him.
State

According to the state‚ Mlotshwa had been walking on a footpath when he was accosted by the men.

"Mlotshwa was accosted by accused 1 [Oosthuizen] who said he does not want a k*ff*r on his farm‚" the indictment read.

The state alleged that the men had handcuffed Mlotshwa and put him on the back of a bakkie.

"They threatened to put a snake in the coffin and pour petrol on him."

Mlotshwa told the court that he had not stolen anything or done anything to provoke the two men to attack him.

He claimed to have been hitchhiking to Middelburg when he was attacked and accused of stealing.

Mlotshwa said the men had told him they would shoot him if he tried to run and that he had told them what they wanted to hear in order to save his life.

READ MORE

Defence in #CoffinAssault trial accuses alleged victims of fabricating evidence

The defence in the #CoffinAssault trial tore into the evidence of the two men who were allegedly assaulted by their clients.
News
4 days ago

'I deleted coffin assault video to avoid a fight with my wife‚' says accused

A Mpumalanga man accused of forcing Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin has offered no apology and showed no remorse as he concluded his testimony in the ...
News
14 days ago

Assault victim was 'arrogant'‚ says coffin accused

Victor Mlotshwa‚ the man who was filmed being forced into a coffin by two farm workers‚ showed arrogance to the men who had captured him‚ allegedly ...
News
15 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Most read

  1. BREAKING: Coffin assault accused found guilty South Africa
  2. WATCH: KZN teacher canes pupil South Africa
  3. Angola's ruling party wins general election, provisional results show Africa
  4. SA cop arrested in Brazil for drug possession South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

KwaZulu-Natal teacher canes pupil at school
Student Protest Edgewood college
X