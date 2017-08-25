BREAKING: Coffin assault accused found guilty

The two men who abducted Victor Mlotshwa and forced him into a coffin have been found guilty of attempted murder‚ assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and kidnapping.

Judge Sheila Mphahlele gave her judgment in the high court in Middelburg on Frdiay.

Theo Martins Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen faced charges of attempted murder‚ two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm relating to separate incidents‚ kidnapping‚ intimidation‚ unlawful possession of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice.

The two were found not guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm‚ because there was not sufficient evidence that they had a gun in their possession at the time Mlotshwa was kidnapped.

The pair took a video of Mlotshwa being forced into a coffin‚ which sparked national outrage when it hit social media. The video was admitted as evidence by the court during the bail application of the two.