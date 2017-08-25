Fifty-three undocumented people have been arrested during a raid on hijacked buildings in Johannesburg‚ Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Friday.

Mashaba said the raids took place on Thursday in Jeppestown‚ Doornfontein and the CBD "in order to fight criminal slum lords who live off the desperate needs of our residents".

"Immigration officers from the Department of Home Affairs will now process those who were detained. The City is still conducting socio-economic and needs audits of those living within the raided buildings to ensure that we offer the necessary support‚" Mashaba said in a statement.

"Hijacked buildings are a major challenge in our inner city‚ but we are unwavering in our resolve to ensure that we turn around the decay of our inner city and see these buildings turned into low cost housing for our residents."

He said the city was conducting an extensive audit of inner city buildings‚ starting in Jeppestown‚ where 25 suitable properties will be earmarked for development.

"I have stated time and again that the revitalization of the Inner City is key to ensuring economic growth and job creation in the City of Johannesburg‚ and that as a prerequisite to this‚ the rule of law must be respected.

We are well on our way to ensuring a prosperous and inclusive city for our people to live‚ work and play in‚" the mayor said.

Thursday's raid was led by the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Services Department‚ together with SAPS‚ the Department of Home Affairs‚ Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD)‚ Emergency Management Services (EMS)‚ and the City’s Environmental Health‚ Citizen Relationship and Urban Management and Social Development departments.

"I would like to thank all the role players involved in yesterday’s successful operation‚ especially Gauteng Provincial Commissioner of SAPS‚ Lt Gen DS De Lange‚ and Home Affairs for their continued support‚" Mashaba said.