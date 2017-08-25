House ablaze after City Power reconnects electricity

A Johannesburg businessman's house burnt to the ground minutes after City Power contractors reconnected his electricity on Wednesday.

His dog died in the fire and he was admitted to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Ryan Vaughn's power to his Bryanston home was disconnected "without warning" last Thursday after he disputed a bill of R8000 he received for July. But only five minutes after contractors reconnected his power a fire broke out in his bedroom.

City Power spokesperson Virgil James said they were aware of the incident: "An investigation is under way to determine the cause."

Vaughn is in hospital being treated for smoke inhalation after he had run back into his house to try to save his Yorkshire terrier which was still upstairs. He could not get to the dog because the flames were too intense.