House ablaze after City Power reconnects electricity
A Johannesburg businessman's house burnt to the ground minutes after City Power contractors reconnected his electricity on Wednesday.
His dog died in the fire and he was admitted to hospital for smoke inhalation.
Ryan Vaughn's power to his Bryanston home was disconnected "without warning" last Thursday after he disputed a bill of R8000 he received for July. But only five minutes after contractors reconnected his power a fire broke out in his bedroom.
City Power spokesperson Virgil James said they were aware of the incident: "An investigation is under way to determine the cause."
Vaughn is in hospital being treated for smoke inhalation after he had run back into his house to try to save his Yorkshire terrier which was still upstairs. He could not get to the dog because the flames were too intense.
Vaughn said two minutes after the contractors left, he put the trip switches up but they tripped. He tried again and they tripped immediately.
He said his domestic worker shouted there was a fire in the main bedroom which spread rapidly. Eyewitnesses said his thatched house, from which he runs his model agency Figures Models, burnt down in 10 minutes. Two cars in the driveway also went up in flames.
His neighbour, Michael Smuts, said he had a similar incident after the city installed a "smart meter" on the municipal box in 2014.
"Sparks started flying [from] everywhere, power supplies melted and my hi-fi system went, geyser wires melted, and then I could smell burning so I went into the ceiling and some of the wires had caught alight," said Smuts.
"I got an electrician in, who told me he was not allowed to work on the council side of the power, but he looked and said they [the city's power contractors] had not connected the neutral wire," said Smuts.
