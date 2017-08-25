Manyi 'laughed at' during first ANN7 staff meeting

Mzwanele "Jimmy" Manyi was laughed at during his first meeting with employees of ANN7 and The New Age on Thursday.

The Times' sister publication, Sowetan, was told that Manyi seemed embarrassed when a female employee asked him where he got the R450-million to buy the two media entities.

"He [said] his company has been saving money and has investments," the employee said.

"We just laughed because we know the truth."

The employee said her colleagues were not satisfied with Manyi's explanation.

He was also asked how, without experience, he would manage the two media companies.

"He told us about his employment history. He said he worked at Government Communication and Information Systems for years."