It isn’t hard to see why a gang of armed men chose the Pat Mbatha Road near Booysens to carry out a brazen operation to bust awaiting-trial prisoners out of a police truck.

According to Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini‚ the road is not open to the public and is meant for government officials and Rea Vaya buses only.

“It is not open to the public but I can say that state vehicles use that road. They are not being stopped by the Metro Police. Most of the police officers use that road to get to town‚” said Dlamini.

But as TimesLIVE visited the scene‚ it found that there was no controlled access to the road‚ which is in a quiet‚ bushy area.

Several buses and marked police vehicles used the road but a few vehicles that looked private also made their way through. It is possible‚ however‚ that these were unmarked police vehicles.