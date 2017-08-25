Second arrest in Glebelands gogo's murder
Police on Thursday arrested a second man in connection with the murder of Sbongile Mtshali‚ who died in front of her teenage grandchild at the Glebelands Hostel last month.
The 28-year-old was arrested the day after another man was taken into custody for 52-year-old Mtshali's murder‚ almost four weeks ago.
On July 26‚ the two men reportedly went to the tuck shop that Mtshali runs and pretended to be customers. They shot her in the torso and head‚ and she died on the spot while her grandchild was inside.
"Both suspects are expected to appear in Umlazi Magistrate’s Court soon‚" said police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.
According to figures provided by activist Vanessa Burger‚ who recently testified before the Moerane Commission into political violence in KwaZulu-Natal‚ 93 people have been killed at‚ or linked to‚ violence at the notorious Glebelands precinct. -TimesLIVE
