The 28-year-old was arrested the day after another man was taken into custody for 52-year-old Mtshali's murder‚ almost four weeks ago.

On July 26‚ the two men reportedly went to the tuck shop that Mtshali runs and pretended to be customers. They shot her in the torso and head‚ and she died on the spot while her grandchild was inside.

"Both suspects are expected to appear in Umlazi Magistrate’s Court soon‚" said police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.