South Africa

Second arrest in Glebelands gogo's murder

25 August 2017 - 08:49 By Matthew Savides
Glebelands hostel in Umlazi. File photo.
Glebelands hostel in Umlazi. File photo.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Police on Thursday arrested a second man in connection with the murder of Sbongile Mtshali‚ who died in front of her teenage grandchild at the Glebelands Hostel last month.

Police have arrested a second man in connection with the murder of Sbongile Mtshali‚ who died in front of her teenage grandchild at the Glebelands Hostel last month.

Police make arrests at violence-riddled Glebelands Hostel

Police on Thursday arrested a man believed to have been behind the murder of a woman at the notorious Glebelands Hostel a month ago.
News
20 hours ago

The 28-year-old was arrested the day after another man was taken into custody for 52-year-old Mtshali's murder‚ almost four weeks ago.

On July 26‚ the two men reportedly went to the tuck shop that Mtshali runs and pretended to be customers. They shot her in the torso and head‚ and she died on the spot while her grandchild was inside.

"Both suspects are expected to appear in Umlazi Magistrate’s Court soon‚" said police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

Former member of Glebelands peace committee gunned down

The death toll at - or linked to - Durban's volatile Glebelands Hostel now stands just seven shy of the 100 mark. And this in less than three years.
News
2 days ago

According to figures provided by activist Vanessa Burger‚ who recently testified before the Moerane Commission into political violence in KwaZulu-Natal‚ 93 people have been killed at‚ or linked to‚ violence at the notorious Glebelands precinct. -TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Second arrest in Glebelands gogo's murder South Africa
  2. Hurricane Harvey, threatens US with most powerful storm in 12 years World
  3. Manyi 'laughed at' during first ANN7 staff meeting South Africa
  4. Thai immigration police chief says no information Yingluck has fled country World
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

House in Joburg burns down after City Power connects electricity
[WARNING STRONG LANGUAGE] Mayweather and McGregor trade barbs at final presser
X