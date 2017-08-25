The bell begins to toll: Guptas’ UK spin doctors ‘in breach’

Former Gupta spin doctors Bell Pottinger could see an exodus of clients after a UK regulatory body found them in breach of their code of ethics.

The UK-based Public Relations and Communications Association found the company breached at least one of their ethical codes, though the full ruling on Bell Pottinger's conduct will be released only early next month.

The company is a member of two public relations regulatory bodies, they being the association and the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR).

It was investigated by the association for allegedly inciting racial hatred in South Africa. CIPR is to investigate similar allegations.

The Democratic Alliance approached the association and CIPR to investigate the company's conduct while working for the Guptas.