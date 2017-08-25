The KwaZulu-Natal education department is searching for a teacher who was captured on cell phone video punishing a pupil.

The footage shows the teacher repeatedly striking a pupil on his hands with a rod in front of a class of learners. It is unclear when the incident took place.

“This is an assault case‚” said education department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa.

The 17-second video was sent to the department on Friday‚ and was shared by Mthethwa on the department's WhatsApp group.

Mthethwa said the source was not yet known‚ and neither was the school. But‚ he said‚ the department had heard it could be from a school in Kokstad.

“We are looking for this teacher as we investigate this case of corporal punishment. We will find him and we shall deal with him accordingly‚” he said.