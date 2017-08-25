It took Judge Segopotje Mphahlele four hours to complete giving the reasons for finding the accused in the coffin case guilty of six out of seven charges.

The judgment was handed down in the high court in Middleburg‚ Mpumalanga‚ on Friday.

The two men‚ Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson‚ faced charges of (1) attempted murder‚ (2 and 3) two separate counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm‚ (4) kidnapping‚ (5) intimidation‚ (6) unlawful possession of a firearm and (7) defeating the ends of justice.

The men were accused of forcing Mlotshwa into a coffin and threatening to kill him. They had made a video of this on a cellphone‚ which was admitted as evidence during the bail application of the two.