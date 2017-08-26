Mourners gather for mass funeral of minibus crash victims
Thousands of mourners gathered in a massive tent at a sports field in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday morning to pay their respect to the victims of horror crash. A mass funeral took place at the Inkosi Manzolwandle Sports Field in KwaXimba‚ just a few kilometres from the fatal crash site.
Last Sunday morning‚ 19 church members were killed when a minibus taxi that was ferrying congregants to a tombstone unveiling ceremony overturned at Msunduzi Bridge near Nagle Dam in KwaXimba‚ halfway between Durban and Pietermaritzburg. It was reported that the taxi was overloaded and is alleged to have experienced break failure.
At the funeral members of the Zion church sang songs of praise.
Among the government delegates were Zweli Mkhize‚ eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede‚ national transport minister Joe Maswanganyi‚ KZN Social Development MEC Weziwe Thusi and MEC for Transport Community Safety and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda‚ as well as presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
