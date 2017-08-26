One person was killed and several other people injured when a truck collided with several vehicles in Devland‚ Soweto‚ on Saturday afternoon.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said it was believed that the truck driver had lost control of the vehicle.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on scene‚ a pedestrian was found killed.

“A small girl‚ believed to be 6 years old‚ was also found to be in a serious condition. She was transported by Sunshine ambulance service to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for further medical care. Several others were found to be injured‚” Van Huyssteen said.

“ER24 as well as other services on scene transported the patients to nearby hospitals for further medical care‚” she added.