Coffin assault case must spur government action against hate crime

Amnesty International says the coffin assault case should spur government action against hate crime.

“This hideous case lays bare the discrimination that still runs deep in South African society. The fact that the whole grotesque episode was captured on video and then posted to social media suggests that the perpetrators felt little concern that they would face justice.

“There is no place for racism or discrimination in any society‚ and this terrible case must spur the government to finalise the Hate Crimes legislation in order to deal decisively with incidents of discrimination‚” said Amnesty International spokesperson Robert Shivambu.