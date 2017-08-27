Drug testing in schools could stigmatise children who are caught or lead them to drop out of school and use harder drugs‚ experts warn.

Gauteng Education MEC Department Panyaza Lesufi last week suggested that there needed to be mandatory drug testing of pupils entering high school in response to growing violence‚ use of drugs and alcohol at schools and threats against teachers.

His spokesman‚ Steve Mabona‚ said children on drugs needed support‚ but it was against the law to test a person for drugs without reasonable suspicion of drug use. So a blanket policy of testing all Grade 8 pupils would be illegal.

Shaun Shelly‚ the policy‚ advocacy and human rights manager at the TB/HIV Care Association‚ said surveys showed that pupils in areas such as the Cape Flats in Cape Town did not use tik and other hard drugs‚ but if expelled or suspended for dagga use‚ they often did not return to school and then switched from dagga to harder drugs such as tik or nyaope.

"Young children using drugs does not represent a drug problem‚ it represents a parenting and societal problem and drug use is often the result of a highly traumatic life.