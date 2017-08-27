Independent Police Investigative Directorate head Robert McBride has denied assaulting his daughter and has said he had only “admonished” her for her behaviour.

“I admit that I admonished one of my daughters‚ whom I love very much. She is my daughter from a previous relationship and I obtained custody of her a few years ago as I realised that she was being neglected.

“Lately‚ I became concerned that her marks at school had dropped substantially and her behaviour was somewhat rebellious. That was my reason for admonishing her‚” McBride said in a statement.

The statement was released after reports that he assaulted his daughter last Sunday.

In an interview with the Sunday Times‚ the girl claimed McBride threatened her life after throttling her and punching her in the face.

“He looked directly at me‚ saying that he wasn’t finished with me. He told me he would kill me‚” the 15-year-old was quoted as saying.