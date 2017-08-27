Ahead of the appearance on Monday of five men linked to a cannibal and muti saga‚ police say they are expecting to make more arrests in and around the Estcourt area of KwaZulu-Natal.

“We have been led to believe there are more people implicated‚ either by close association with the suspects‚ or directly‚” said a police officer close to the investigation.

Estcourt is expected to come to a standstill on Monday with thousands of people expected to descend on the small KwaZulu-Natal Midlands town for the court appearance of five men charged with murder‚ attempted murder and for being in possession of human body parts.

The stomach-churning practice was learned about in a grisly fashion last week when one of the community members‚ Nino Mbatha from eSigodlweni - with part of a leg and arm in his arms - rocked up at a local police station and told an officer‚ "I'm tired of eating human flesh."