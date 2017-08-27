A second miner‚ who was among five miners trapped at Harmony Gold Mining Company’s Kusasalethu mine near Carletonville west of Johannesburg since Friday‚ has died‚ the company said on Sunday.

It said the miner had been brought to the surface but had succumbed to his injuries.

“Our sincerest condolences go to the family and friends of the deceased. We will not rest until the other three employees have been found and brought to surface. Our efforts continue to focus on reaching our colleagues as quickly and safely as possible‚” said Peter Steenkamp‚ the company’s chief executive officer.

The company said three employees remained unaccounted for and that rescue efforts would continue until they had been found.

The five miners were trapped on Friday morning after a tremor caused sections of the gold mine to collapse.