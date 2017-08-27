Some employers would rather pay a fine for non-compliance than to comply with labour laws‚ minister of labour Mildred Oliphant says.

However‚ Oliphant said this has had to change through an amendment of the labour relations act and related laws at Nedlac.

She said the law now empowered the department’s inspectors to take the employer to the labour court.

“Since the department cannot arrest and prosecute‚ we have the labour court to do that. If an employer does not comply we have determinations in the law like fining that employer 10 percent of its annual turnover. If non-compliance continues we will have to take that employer to the labour court‚” she said.

“How do we know about these non-compliances? We have inspectors who will go to these employers to do inspection. Many just pay a fine because it is cheaper to do that rather than complying‚” she said.

Oliphant was speaking in Durban on Sunday during an Imbizo with domestic workers on labour-related matters which she hosted with the city mayor‚ Zandile Gumede.