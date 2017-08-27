From leading the University of KwaZulu-Natal students in protest songs during strike action at the university‚ Minnie Ntuli is now among the top 16 in the 13th season of Idols.

Ntuli‚ a former SRC president‚ said singing on Idols was a totally different type of singing to that on campus.

“What is the same is that both types of singing is all about the message. What message do you want to send. When you sing you want to get a message across‚” said Ntuli.

Ntuli‚ a final year Bachelor of Arts (Legal studies) student and fellow Idols contestant‚ also who made the Top 16 last week‚ Tee Xaba‚ 18‚ a second-year drama and performance studies student‚ are both proudly carrying the University of KwaZulu-Natal flag high.

Ntuli said she was excited and nervous.

“I sacrificed my other life for this new life that I have been working so hard for. A lot has been going through my mind but I am prepared and excited. I want to win this competition. I believe we can change the world in many different ways and not just as a student activist but you can also change through your talent. It’s all about the passion and the harmonies‚” said Ntuli.

Ntuli‚ 23 of New Germany‚ started singing at the age of eight.