Uproar over old South African flag in Sea Point bar

Barmen at a Cape Town pub are receiving telephone threats after a dust-up over the old South African flag.

On Friday evening a group of friends were hanging out in a bar in Sea Point when they noticed the orange white and blue flag hanging above the bar area.

One user took to social media to detail the experience his friends had when they had enquired why the flag was up on the wall.

“A lawyer friend of mine and his buddies were arrested in Sea Point last night for kicking up a fuss about this flag at Brians bar‚” he tweeted.

“They called the cops to protect them after an argument with a Caucasian lady and her friends allegedly. They‚ Coloureds got arrested.

“Why is the symbol of our pain and suffering and oppression being displayed in 2017?

“They were held for 8 hrs and released this morning. Can’t say it surprises me....this is Cape Town.”