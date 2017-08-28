Apartheid-era ‘dirty deals’ should be declassified, say activists

Gupta leaks have flooded and shocked the country with information about state capture. But what about the “dirty deals” made during apartheid? Is it too late for those to be leaked?

Right now‚ they're classified and beyond the reach of the public. They're a tightly-packed can of worms that could answer some of the questions and contentious issues that still dog our country.

Were “economic deals struck that allowed existing powers to remain in tact”?

And just how far did the security forces' tentacles reach into the liberation movement that eventually came into power?

Now‚ a group of academics and activists are advocating for such documents to be declassified for the sake of scholars and “transitional justice for victims of oppression”.