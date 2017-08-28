BLF students protest in solidarity with learners at Durban school

Their protest prompted the Department of Education to launch an investigation into race relations at the school. This resulted in the suspension of two staff members and several pupils who were seen as protagonists in the protest.

BLF-SM chair Thobani Zikalala said the body had noted "with disgust" the acts of racism at the school.

"Twenty-three years after the 1994 rainbow nation project‚ and still racism has not been defeated‚ continually revealing its ugly head as the fabric of society remains rooted in colonial land theft‚" Zikalala said.

"We are always in solidarity with all suffering black bodies. In light of our stance on the struggles of black people‚ the BLF-SM UKZN Howard College would like to express our solidarity to the black learners at George Campbell‚ who on countless occasions have been subjected to racism by the white teachers and the white staff at large at the school.

"The struggle of the black population from all walks of life is interconnected and thus the call is for unity in the fight to end racism."