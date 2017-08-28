Durban factory worker escapes shootout between ‘kerels’ and robbers

A Parlock factory worker – caught in the crossfire during a gun battle between police and cash-in-transit robbers in Durban on Monday – recounted the moment he had a brush with death.

The man‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ said that he had gone outside the factory to enjoy a meal in the sunlight.

“There were lots of shots…too many‚” he said.

It was in this quiet cul-de-sac where workers from neighbouring businesses gathered that the final showdown between robbers and police played out.