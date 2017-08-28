Teboho Nthoba and his parents hoped their living conditions would improve after they were promised an RDP house in Fleurhof west of Johannesburg.

But now more than a year after the promises were made to him and his family‚ they still live in a corrugated iron shack in the nearby Zamimpilo township where a protest over housing issues saw major roads blocked on Monday morning.

A Rea Vaya bus station was destroyed by residents who were demanding that the MMC for housing‚ Mzobanzi Ntuli‚ address their concerns.

Nthoba‚ 21‚ and his parents lost almost all of their possessions during a blaze in the township last week‚ which destroyed around 40 shacks in the township.

"It's tough. We lost everything. Even my school reports were burnt. I only have my ID left‚" he said.