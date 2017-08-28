One of the men implicated in a grisly case of suspected cannibalism broke down and cried on Monday as he appeared in a KwaZulu-Natal court with his fellow accused.

Lungisani Magubane‚ 30‚ sobbed uncontrollably as he appeared with inyanga (traditional healer) Nino Mbatha‚ 32‚ Sithembiso Doctor Sithole‚ 31‚ who is also an inyanga‚ Lindokuhle Masondo‚ 32‚ and Khayelihle Lamula‚ 32‚ in the Estcourt Magistrate's court.

All five men‚ who tried to conceal their faces with hoodies or hats‚ face charges of murder‚ conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.