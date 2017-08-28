South Africa

Hillbrow theatre shooting suspect arrested while trying to rob shopping mall

28 August 2017
Gun.
Image: iStock

The man suspected of opening fire on an audience at the Hillbrow theatre in the early hours of Sunday morning killing one person has been found under police guard at Tembisa hospital.

He was arrested on Sunday morning when trying to rob Greenstone Mall.

The police statement says he was injured during his arrest. He robbed Greenstone Mall with four other suspects on Sunday morning but the other four suspects escaped.

Before the shopping mall robbery‚ he had jumped on the stage at the Hillbrow theatre‚ interrupted the band and demanded his cell phone back. It had allegedly been stolen.

He then fired randomly onto the crowd‚ injuring seven people and murdering one.

Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng Lieutenant-General Deliwe De Lange said: "This has been the most horrible incident for the audience who were at the theatre to enjoy themselves. Police will never rest until the suspect get what he deserves. Justice will be allowed to take its course." [sic]

The suspect will be charged with murder‚ attempted murder‚ armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

