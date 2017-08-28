How one man dodged bullets in Hillbrow Theatre rampage
Never‚ he said‚ in 15 years of working at the theatre had he encountered anything like the shooting rampage that unfolded afterwards.
One theatregoer died and seven others were injured when a man grabbed a microphone‚ announced a thief had stolen his phone - then opened fire on the audience in the early hours of Sunday morning. A Zimbabwean band was playing on stage.
Police disclosed on Monday afternoon that the suspect was arrested just hours later on Sunday morning while he and four others were robbing Greenstone Mall. He was injured during the arrest and is presently under police guard at Tembisa hospital.
His four alleged accomplices escaped.
"I was tired so I moved my couch to a room further from the theatre as I was waiting for the show to end‚” a still traumatised Mkhwanazi said on Monday.
“A while after I moved I heard gunshots and in my head it was happening on the next street because the theatre is the safest place in Hillbrow‚” he said.
"Eventually I realised that there were screams and then silence. I came out. I couldn't believe it.”
Eye-witnesses described how a man got on stage and threatened that things would get bad if his missing cellphone was not returned.
The audience laughed when he mentioned that the phone may only be worth about R50 but it meant a lot to him. At that point he allegedly produced a gun and started shooting.
At the exact spot where his couch had been earlier‚ were two bullet holes in the wall – a chilling sight which made him realise that he was lucky to be alive.
Bullet holes peppered the theatre building on Monday‚ a stark reminder of the shooting rampage.
The theatre room was filled with empty food containers and soft drink tins. Blood stains were visible in front of the stage and a bullet holes in a wooden door.
Mkhwanazi described the incident as traumatic. He said that the band that was performing belonged to a private company which as per normal provided their own security guards.
"There were about 10 if not more security guards on the premises‚" said Mkhwanazi.
Patrons and staff discovered that one person had been killed when a man‚ who was seated‚ failed to get up and walk out after the fracas.
Gerard Bester‚ director of the Theatre‚ said in a statement that management and staff were in “shock and deeply saddened by the unforeseeable and traumatic act of violence.”
He said that a cleansing ceremony led by one of their graduates who is a Sangoma would be held later in the week.
The director said that closing the doors was not an option.
"We have high school learners performing in our next event and there is a huge concern from the parents of the children. So far we've received tremendous support on social media it's been extraordinary especially from artists. Theatre is a sacred and safe place for debate‚" said Bester.
A cleaner who asked not to be named said that they were afraid.
"One time in 2003 I was cleaning the yard and a man was shot at right in front of me opposite the theatre. And now I fear for my life.”
