How one man dodged bullets in Hillbrow Theatre rampage

His four alleged accomplices escaped.

"I was tired so I moved my couch to a room further from the theatre as I was waiting for the show to end‚” a still traumatised Mkhwanazi said on Monday.

“A while after I moved I heard gunshots and in my head it was happening on the next street because the theatre is the safest place in Hillbrow‚” he said.

"Eventually I realised that there were screams and then silence. I came out. I couldn't believe it.”

Eye-witnesses described how a man got on stage and threatened that things would get bad if his missing cellphone was not returned.

The audience laughed when he mentioned that the phone may only be worth about R50 but it meant a lot to him. At that point he allegedly produced a gun and started shooting.

At the exact spot where his couch had been earlier‚ were two bullet holes in the wall – a chilling sight which made him realise that he was lucky to be alive.