KZN rhino killings now the highest in more than a century

Rhino poachers have set a new record in bloodshed in KwaZulu-Natal – the highest killing rate in more than a century.

With four months still to go‚ poaching gangs have slaughtered 166 rhinos in the first eight months of the year‚ making 2017 the bloodiest year on record in the province that saved this species from the brink of extinction just over a century ago.

By comparison‚ 162 rhinos were killed in 2016‚ 116 animals during 2015 and just 18 in 2008.

The current killing rate is now one rhino every 32 hours in KZN‚ compared to one every 75 hours in 2015 and one every 486 hours in 2008.

The latest statistics were confirmed on Monday by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlfe spokesman Musa Mntambo.