South Africa

Manhunt launched for killer of Limpopo woman, traffic officer and mother

28 August 2017 - 19:21 By Zoe Mahopo
SAPS vehicle. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a man who went on the run after he allegedly gunned down his traffic officer girlfriend and her mother.

The incident took place barely a week after the Limpopo government launched a campaign to combat violence against women amid increasing reports of gender-based violence in the province.

Ngoepe said both Tshepi and Chileki had multiple gunshot wounds when they were discovered. He said Tshepi's official firearm and two magazines were also missing. Tshepi was working as a traffic officer at the Globlersdal Traffic Station in Sekhukhune.

“It is alleged that the suspect confronted the two deceased‚ shot them and fled the scene‚” Ngoepe said.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was Tshepi's boyfriend who fled the scene in a green Toyota Conquest. Ngoepe said the car was later found abandoned at the Siyabuswa petrol filling station.

He urged members of the public to come forward with information.

