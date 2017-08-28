Marikana family gets R3.9m

The government has paid R3.9-million to a family that claimed loss of support as a result of a death in the 2012 Marikana massacre.

A similar offer has been made to legal teams representing 36 mineworkers killed by police during the 2012 wage strike in Marikana, Rustenburg.

Police ministry spokesman Vuyo Mhaga said more than R29-million had been budgeted for families of the dead and the government was doing its best to make payments.

"One deceased's family claim has been settled. There is constant liaison with other legal teams to finalise this matter. At the last meeting it was agreed that outstanding documentation will be obtained by the plaintiffs' attorneys and submitted as soon as possible," said Mhaga.