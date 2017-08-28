Six gunmen die after botched Durban cash heist

Six suspected robbers died in Durban on Monday after two separate gun battles with police in a chase that spanned several city suburbs.

The shootings and dramatic car chase were the result of a botched cash-in-transit heist.

A gang of armed men attempted to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle outside the Value Centre in Springfield.

A well-placed police source said that members of the Crime Intelligence Unit and the Hawks had acted on a tip-off about the heist.