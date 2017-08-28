South Africa

Six gunmen die after botched Durban cash heist

28 August 2017 - 11:35 By Jeff Wicks
Police cordon off an area outside the Value Centre in Springfield after a shootout with would-be cash-in-transit robbers.
Image: Jeff Wicks

Six suspected robbers died in Durban on Monday after two separate gun battles with police in a chase that spanned several city suburbs.

The shootings and dramatic car chase were the result of a botched cash-in-transit heist.

A gang of armed men attempted to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle outside the Value Centre in Springfield.

A well-placed police source said that members of the Crime Intelligence Unit and the Hawks had acted on a tip-off about the heist.

Along with heavily armed tactical police from the National Intervention Unit‚ they engaged the gang of men at Springfield Park's Value Centre.

Gunmen and police exchanged fire‚ leaving one man dead and another critically wounded – who later died in hospital. The fleeing robbers then led police to the scene of a second shootout in Parlock.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics had declared four men‚ understood to be robbers‚ dead at the scene.

He said four other civilians were injured in the crossfire. They appeared to have been sitting at the roadside having lunch when the fleeing gunmen crashed their car nearby – with police hot on their heels.

A number of Parlock residents gathered at the second scene‚ a cordoned off factory‚ as police investigated.

