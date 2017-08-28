South Africa

Taxi driver acid attack case postponed

28 August 2017 - 15:05 By Bafana Nzimande
Image: Gallo Images/iStock

The case against a Johannesburg man accused of hurling acid at a taxi driver has been postponed to September 11 for a bail application.

Derik Du Plessis made a brief appearance at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The 34-year-old faces charges of attempted murder and robbery.

He was arrested on August 15 after he allegedly attacked a meter taxi driver in Florida.

Du Plessis was being transported from Braamfontein to Florida on the day of the incident.

The motive for the attack is not yet known.

The accused gave the court a Johannesburg residential address that will be verified by the investigating officer handling the case.

Du Plessis informed the court that he is unemployed and lives with his sister at the provided address.

He did not look in the direction of the gallery much and none of his family or friends was in court.

He is represented by a state lawyer in the matter and will be kept at the Krugersdorp prison until his next court appearance.

The driver who was allegedly attacked by Du Plessis was admitted to hospital with serious burn wounds to his face‚ arms and chest.

His latest condition is not yet known.

