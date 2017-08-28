Kleinmond mayor accuses protesters of having a tender agenda

As a result school buses with children were prevented from travelling to the school in Hermanus.

Community leader Ayanda Tyulu told TimesLIVE that they were angry that a municipal tender for the provision of cleaning services was awarded to a contractor from a neighbouring town instead of their preferred candidate in Kleinmond.

Addressing a crowd of protesters from a car - with loudspeakers protruding from its windows - he called on coloured people to join the protest.

"They were handing over the tender‚ but we wrote them a letter that they must consider someone from Kleinmond for the tender‚" said Tyulu.

He said that the municipality awarded the tender to someone from Hermanus this year.

He said that they were also protesting about low cost housing and demanding a graveyard.

But Smith said the municipality had no control over the tender process and countered allegations that the contract was awarded to someone with DA connections.

"Nowhere in South Africa are council members involved in tender processes‚ there's a committee that handles that. Everyone has the right to apply for that tender. This person (to whom the tender was awarded) is from Zwelihle‚ he's inside the Overstrand municipality‚" said Smith.

He said that the community leaders were trying to strong arm the municipality into choosing their candidate.

"This (protest) was specifically about who was awarded the tender‚" he said.

Smith countered allegations that the community would lose out in job opportunities saying: "It's built into the tender that the person [should] use local labour."

Only one person from Kleinmond tendered for the job and ward councillor Grant Smith said that the person also failed to appeal the tender decision within the time limit.

Tyulu said that they wanted an answer from the municipality by Wednesday after a memorandum was handed to an official on Monday. But the mayor said that they would not allow the municipality to be swayed by violence.