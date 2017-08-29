Alleged cannibals do not ask for bail

Domestic worker Jabu Mabaso from Loskop outside Estcourt in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands bunked work so she could see for herself the inyanga she consulted with her niece last month - one of five implicated in a grisly human flesh-eating court case - face the full might of the law.

Mabaso was among hundreds of people outside the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Monday for the bail application of inyanga Nino Mbatha, 32, Sithembiso Doctor Sithole, 31, also an inyanga, Lindokuhle Masondo, 32, Khayelihle Lamula, 32 and Lungisani Magubane, 30.

Magubane sobbed as their lawyer from Legal Aid, Thandeka Hadebe, told magistrate Arthi Sukraj her clients had decided not to apply for bail. All five men - who tried to conceal their faces with hoodies or hats - are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.