The Bench Marks Foundation has warned that local government authorities that are allowing housing to be built within 500 metres of tailings dams and other mine waste sites are courting disaster.

This warning is contained in a new study Waiting to inhale released by the foundation on Tuesday which follows research conducted over three years into households in four suburbs of Soweto – Riverlea‚ Diepkloof‚ Meadowlands and Doornkop.

The study uncovers numerous instances‚ including the building of houses‚ where the required 500 metre exclusion zone from mine waste sites is not being adhered to. Bench Marks recommended that the 500 metre limit be extended to 2‚000 metres.

“Some houses are built in flood plains‚ and during the rainy season are subject to rising underground water‚ some of which is highly toxic‚ having been contaminated by acid mine drainage and spills from mine waste sites.”