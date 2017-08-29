Creditors Thomas Priday and Paul Heinamann sued him and several counter law-suits ensued. Even his own mother‚ Tembeka‚ wanted him and his wife sequestrated as they owed her R55‚000. The couple were sequestrated in 2014. At the time‚ they owed more than R10.5-million.

Auctioneers ClareMart’s Andre Koch said up to 30 people viewed the property on Sunday. Koch said the trustees of the insolvent estate obtained a court order compelling Mayekiso to grant potential buyers access.

“We have knocked down the property on auction subject to confirmation by the sellers‚” said Koch. “Once that happens‚ we will advise the purchaser and them ask him to move to the transfer process. Once registration of transfer is put in his name‚ the sellers will then give vacant occupation to the property in terms of the court order.”

Koch said more litigation by the Mayekisos could still be on the cards‚ and the new owner will have to fix the home before moving in.

“The property does require some work. It requires maintenance and possibly renovation as well. Considering what the buyer will pay once he has paid the additional transfer costs and transfer duties‚ we are approaching market value for a property that was not sold under normal circumstances.”