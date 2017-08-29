South Africa

Eskom board meets to discuss McKinsey and other ‘topical’ issues

29 August 2017 - 14:07 By Staff Writer
Eskom’s board is meeting on Tuesday to address “all matters pertaining to McKinsey and other topical issues”‚ the utility said on Tuesday morning.

Acting chairman Zethembe Khoza said the main aim of the meeting was to “stem the negative coverage”.

The meeting comes a day after Eskom admitted it lied about payments made to Gupta-linked financial advisory firm Trillian and global consultancy McKinsey.

The admission — an about-turn from previous statements made to the media — led to speculation about who was behind the misinformation.

Eskom sources claimed chief financial officer Anoj Singh was implicated. Neither Singh nor Eskom legal head Suzanne Daniels would comment on Monday on those allegations.

Eskom’s statement on Tuesday said the board would not “tolerate any proven wrongdoing by whoever is involved”.

The board would issue a statement after the meeting.

