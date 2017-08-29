South Africa

Hostile crowds force Cape Town firefighters to flee

29 August 2017 - 12:47 By Aron Hyman And Nashira Davids
A fire had engulfed 100 structures at the Pooke se Bos informal settlement near Rylands on the Cape Flats.
Image: Sataar Parker‏ via Twitter

Firefighters were forced to withdraw from an informal settlement fire in Cape Town on Tuesday due to "hostile crowds".

Law enforcement officers also had to leave the area. They were on the scene after the city's fire and rescue services responded to a blaze in the Pooke se Bos informal settlement near Rylands on the Cape Flats.

The fire had engulfed 100 structures‚ leaving 400 people homeless‚ before 36 firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze at 7.30 on Tuesday morning

"Whilst we were busy‚ suddenly this crowd becomes very volatile and the first thing we need to do is safeguard the firefighters. Law enforcement‚ who were also on scene‚ had to also withdraw with us because of the unsafe conditions‚" said Theo Layne‚ the city's fire and rescue services spokesperson.

He said they were uncertain what the crowd was unhappy about.

"Unfortunately (this happens often) and it’s usually for reasons that we are not aware of at the time or in some cases ... it’s protest related‚" Layne said.

No one was injured and no city vehicles were damaged. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Layne said the city's disaster risk management department would assess the needs of the people affected by the fire to determine whether they needed material resources to rebuild their homes and to provide food.

