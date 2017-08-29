Joburg couple paid previous owner's R206‚000 municipal debt

A Johannesburg couple forked out over R206‚000 for a debt that was not theirs.

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday ordered that new home owners cannot be liable for historical municipal debt, but that ruling came too late for Noleen Pauls and her husband Gavin Andrews.

"When we sold our house several months ago‚ we went through the whole transfer process as we needed to get a rate clearance certificate. We then discovered that the previous owner of the house had an outstanding water account for R206‚000‚" said Pauls.

"One could obviously see that this was mistake as the reading was just for one day‚" she said.