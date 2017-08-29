A North West community wants its chief and his headman arrested for violating an order directing them not to sell or allocate land the villagers successfully claimed 16 years ago.

The community of Wildebeestkuil farm in Makapanstad had successfully claimed the land in 2001 but it was never handed over to them.

This is because they are currently challenging the department of Rural Development and Land Reform's decision to compensate or offer them alternative land because part of the land they acquired is "unrestorable".

In September 2016‚ the Land Claims Court in Randburg restrained and interdicted Kgosi Boysie Makapane of the Bagatla-Ba-Mosetla tribe from allocating and selling the land pending the review application.

Makapane was also ordered to not allow any construction of houses‚ shacks or any other form of dwellings on the farm.

However‚ since the court order was made‚ the community claims that the chief has sold and allocated close to 70 stands.